Since the beginning of July 26, 122 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the invaders launched one missile and 52 air strikes, using 27 missiles and dropping 93 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the Russians used 1,329 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,550 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks by the occupiers. The enemy launched eight air strikes, dropping 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 270 artillery shellings, three of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times near Starytsia and in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy units carried out five assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Radkivka, Kupiansk, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 11 times near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Zelenyi Hai, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, Karpivka, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through twice in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the Toretsk area.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 55 times in the areas of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Novotoretsk, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Novopidhorodne. Battles continue in five locations.

The Defense Forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses – today, 182 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 123 of whom were irrevocably lost. Our defenders destroyed an armored combat vehicle, two vehicles, one buggy, six motorcycles, two cannons, 12 unmanned aerial vehicles, two satellite communication terminals, a UAV control antenna, and one ammunition depot. Also, one vehicle, four motorcycles, four artillery systems, and seven shelters for personnel were significantly damaged. - the summary states.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped ten enemy attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Temirivka, Tolstoy, Novokhatske, Myrny, Maliivka, and Voskresenka.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft struck Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance in the Kamyanske area.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made eight unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffered losses, and retreated. OdradoKamyanka was subjected to an air strike.

Recall

During July 25, the Russian occupation army lost more than 1,000 of its servicemen, as well as hundreds of units of equipment and weapons, at the front.

