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"12 Places of Power of Ukraine" at WOG: a project about Ukraine's unique places

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

"12 Places of Power of Ukraine" at WOG: a project about Ukraine's unique places.

"12 Places of Power of Ukraine" at WOG: a project about Ukraine's unique places

For the 35th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence, WOG joined forces with Alan Badoev and Olga Navrotskaya — the creators of the unique fantasy universe "Chronicles of Power". Together with a team of artists, historians, and designers, they created a cultural project based on Ukrainian legends and mythology — from Scythian times to the present day. 

The continuation of this idea was a joint project by WOG and the authors of "Chronicles of Power" — "12 Places of Power of Ukraine", which introduces Ukrainians to unique landmarks where the spirit of our freedom was formed over centuries, legends were born, and the memory of generations was preserved.

In August, on the eve of Independence Day, a limited-edition series of mugs featuring images of these historical and sacred locations was to appear in the WOG network of filling stations. However, an enemy missile attack in July destroyed most of the production run before the project was launched, causing its launch to be postponed. 

"Mugs are merely a material symbol, but the true strength of Ukrainians  lies much deeper than any physical forms and manifestations. It is in our memory, in the places where the Ukrainian spirit was formed over centuries, and in the continuity of generations. The enemy may destroy buildings, flood or burn lands, but it cannot erase what is part of our inner map. This is the very code we call the \"Chronicles of Power\", — says Alan Badoev, director.

"Each mug is a symbolic journey through our heritage. The project’s geography encompasses the country’s most diverse corners: from the mystical heights of Mount Pip Ivan and the ancient caves of Kyzyl-Koba in Crimea to the Cossack freedom of Khortytsia, from the magical Pysanyi Kamin in Ivano-Frankivsk region to the rocks of Busha, the protected depths of Trakhtemyriv, and the wild beauty of the Aktove Canyon. Some of these Places of Power are currently temporarily under enemy occupation, but we know that they will definitely return to a free Ukraine, under the Ukrainian flag",  — comments Olga Navrotskaya, writer. 

These events did not put the project on "hold"; on the contrary, they gave it even deeper meaning. The focus shifted from becoming acquainted with the Places of Power to realizing that true Ukrainian heritage is not only about places or artifacts. It is our resistance, our memory, our thirst for knowledge, and our desire to pass on our history to future generations. 

"Starting August 18, the surviving portion of the limited-edition series of mugs featuring images of 12 historic locations in Ukraine will be available at most WOG filling stations. Unfortunately, due to the limited number of mugs, they will not be available at every filling station, which makes them truly special. What was meant to tell the story of Ukraine’s Places of Power has today become part of that story. Stop by WOG, enjoy coffee in these special mugs, and share photos with them on your social media", — comments Hennadiy Karlinskyi, WOG Marketing Director.

In addition to the limited-edition mugs, one of the project’s components is a series of audio stories about each of the 12 Places of Power of Ukraine, which have acquired special value following the enemy attack. After all, while material things can be lost, knowledge and memory remain.

The podcast has become another tool that allows us to touch Ukraine’s Places of Power and discover them not only through images but also through voices. It can be listened to on Spotify anywhere: on the road, while traveling around Ukraine, or while planning your own route to the Places of Power. The stories were narrated by well-known Ukrainians whose voices help reveal Ukraine in a new way. 

Furthermore, the universe of "Chronicles of Power" will soon receive a continuation — the second book in the series, written by Olga Navrotskaya, "Khort. The First Kharakternyk", will be released. It continues the story of Khort — a Cossack kharakternyk, the central hero of the new Ukrainian epic, and his faithful companion — a Vedic priestess and Brahmin woman. 

Yevhen Tsarenko

Business News
Director
War in Ukraine
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Spotify
Crimea
Ukraine