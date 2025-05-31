12 pieces of ammunition and firearms were seized at the "Book Arsenal" festival - State Security Administration

$41.530.00
Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer
04:00 PM • 3926 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

01:12 PM • 15307 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

12:42 PM • 33787 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 42761 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 82611 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
May 30, 01:21 PM • 125623 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 118475 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 107382 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 208027 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 160350 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

Погода
+22°
3m/s
33%
749mm
Popular news

The "Golden Dome" missile defense program will not be completed by the end of Trump's term - media

May 31, 07:18 AM • 18548 views

Sabotage and terrorist attacks: more than 600 people detained, about 25% of them are minors

May 31, 08:17 AM • 26530 views

Defense forces captured 10 occupiers in the Kursk direction

May 31, 08:41 AM • 29933 views

Trump commented on whether he would pardon scandalous rapper "Diddy"

10:21 AM • 13824 views

The Guardian has named a possible reason why Germany is not ready to give Ukraine Taurus

02:13 PM • 16180 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 118549 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 139397 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 148610 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 208027 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 160350 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Lindsey Graham

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

United Kingdom

Kursk Oblast

UNN Lite

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

04:00 PM • 3926 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 57248 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 92148 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 79089 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 152567 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Mirage 2000

The Guardian

Truth Social

12 pieces of ammunition and firearms were seized at the "Book Arsenal" festival - State Security Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1080 views

Firearms, 12 pieces of ammunition and 127 piercing and cutting objects were seized during the "Book Arsenal" festival. Zelensky and his wife visited the event.

12 pieces of ammunition and firearms were seized at the "Book Arsenal" festival - State Security Administration

At this year's "Book Arsenal" festival, which is taking place in Kyiv, firearms, 12 rounds of ammunition and more than 120 cutting and piercing objects were seized. This was reported by the State Security Department of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Only at this year's "Book Arsenal" festival were seized: firearms - 1 unit, cutting and piercing objects - 127 units, gas cylinders - 74 units, ammunition - 12 units 

- the statement reads.

The UDO also showed a small fraction of photos of prohibited items that visitors tried to bring to mass events and that were seized by servicemen of the Department during the admission of these visitors to the event.

In Zhytomyr, an unknown person threw a grenade at people near a supermarket: there are wounded31.05.25, 15:27 • 1696 views

Addition

Yesterday, May 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the first lady visited "Book Arsenal".

"This year, more than a hundred publishing houses and thousands of new books are presented at the "Book Arsenal". Today we purchased several publications for our library, including "To Kill a Tyrant. The History of Tyrannicide from Caesar to Gaddafi" by Aldo Andrea Cassi, "From Father to Son" by Franco Nembrini, "Lyrics of Mariupol Bomb Shelters" by Oksana Stomina, "Twilight of the Empire. Russian-Ukrainian War through the Eyes of a Historian" by Serhiy Plokhiy", - said Zelenskyy.

This year's "Book Arsenal" is held from May 29 to June 1.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
