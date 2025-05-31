12 pieces of ammunition and firearms were seized at the "Book Arsenal" festival - State Security Administration

At this year's "Book Arsenal" festival, which is taking place in Kyiv, firearms, 12 rounds of ammunition and more than 120 cutting and piercing objects were seized. This was reported by the State Security Department of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Only at this year's "Book Arsenal" festival were seized: firearms - 1 unit, cutting and piercing objects - 127 units, gas cylinders - 74 units, ammunition - 12 units - the statement reads.

The UDO also showed a small fraction of photos of prohibited items that visitors tried to bring to mass events and that were seized by servicemen of the Department during the admission of these visitors to the event.

Addition

Yesterday, May 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the first lady visited "Book Arsenal".

"This year, more than a hundred publishing houses and thousands of new books are presented at the "Book Arsenal". Today we purchased several publications for our library, including "To Kill a Tyrant. The History of Tyrannicide from Caesar to Gaddafi" by Aldo Andrea Cassi, "From Father to Son" by Franco Nembrini, "Lyrics of Mariupol Bomb Shelters" by Oksana Stomina, "Twilight of the Empire. Russian-Ukrainian War through the Eyes of a Historian" by Serhiy Plokhiy", - said Zelenskyy.

This year's "Book Arsenal" is held from May 29 to June 1.