11 defendants received life sentences in the case of the fire at the Turkish resort of Kartalkaya

On January 21, 2025, a fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Turkish ski resort of Kartalkaya killed 78 people and injured nearly 140 more. Sentences in the case were recently announced. 11 defendants received the harshest penalties. UNN reports with reference to A Haber.

Details

Verdicts have been announced in the case of the Grand Kartal Hotel fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkey. Eleven people, including hotel owner Halit Ergül, were sentenced to life imprisonment.

In total, 11 defendants, including all members of the hotel's board of directors, received 34 life sentences for the premeditated murder of 34 children and 44 separate sentences of 24 years and 11 months each for the premeditated murder of 44 people. No mitigation of sentences was applied.

The verdict was delivered at the fourth session of the third hearing of the trial. In total, the case involves 32 defendants, 20 of whom are currently in custody.

Dozens killed in Kartalkaya ski resort fire

A fire that broke out on January 21, 2025, at the Turkish Grand Kartal Hotel, located in the Kartalkaya ski resort, resulted in 78 deaths and 133 injuries.

The court found the defendants guilty of gross negligence, which led to the tragic incident. The defendants stated that they were innocent of the deaths.

Hotel owner Halit Ergül made claims against the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Although there are shortcomings in the hotel, I was not informed about them... I cannot see shortcomings that were not noticed during the inspection - Ergül stated.

Recall

Ukrainians were not among the victims of the fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkey.

