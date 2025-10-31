$42.080.01
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trial
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
11 defendants received life sentences in the case of the fire at the Turkish resort of Kartalkaya

Kyiv • UNN

11 people, including the owner of the Grand Kartal hotel, have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the fire on January 21, 2025, at the Kartalkaya ski resort. The fire killed 78 people and injured 133 others.

11 defendants received life sentences in the case of the fire at the Turkish resort of Kartalkaya

On January 21, 2025, a fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Turkish ski resort of Kartalkaya killed 78 people and injured nearly 140 more. Sentences in the case were recently announced. 11 defendants received the harshest penalties. UNN reports with reference to  A Haber.

Details

Verdicts have been announced in the case of the Grand Kartal Hotel fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkey. Eleven people, including hotel owner Halit Ergül, were sentenced to life imprisonment.

In total, 11 defendants, including all members of the hotel's board of directors, received 34 life sentences for the premeditated murder of 34 children and 44 separate sentences of 24 years and 11 months each for the premeditated murder of 44 people. No mitigation of sentences was applied.

The verdict was delivered at the fourth session of the third hearing of the trial. In total, the case involves 32 defendants, 20 of whom are currently in custody.

Dozens killed in Kartalkaya ski resort fire

A fire that broke out on January 21, 2025, at the Turkish Grand Kartal Hotel, located in the Kartalkaya ski resort, resulted in 78 deaths and 133 injuries. 

The court found the defendants guilty of gross negligence, which led to the tragic incident. The defendants stated that they were innocent of the deaths.

Hotel owner Halit Ergül made claims against the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Although there are shortcomings in the hotel, I was not informed about them... I cannot see shortcomings that were not noticed during the inspection

- Ergül stated.

Recall

In January 2025, a deadly fire broke out at the Grand Kartal Hotel at a ski resort in Turkey.  A few days later, it became known that 29 people were detained in the case of the Grand Kartal Hotel fire, where 78 people died, and 19 of them were arrested.

Ukrainians were not among the victims of the fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Turkey.

