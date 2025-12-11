108 combat engagements took place at the front since the beginning of December 11 - General Staff

Since the beginning of the current day, 108 combat engagements have occurred at the front. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the Russians, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Areas of settlements, including Mykolaivka, Hirsk, Kovpynka, Yasna Polyana, Zaliznyi Mist of Chernihiv Oblast; Shalyhyne, Ryzhivka, Sydorivka, Bila Bereza, Bobylivka, Zarutske, Budky of Sumy Oblast, suffered from Russian artillery shelling. The settlements of Spirne, Chervona Hirka, and Reutyntsi of Sumy Oblast were subjected to air strikes.

The situation on the line of combat engagement is as follows:

Five combat engagements took place in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 69 shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, there were five enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Prylipka and towards Izbytske and Okhrimivka. Two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kupyansk direction at this time.

Nine combat engagements took place in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Derylove, Kolodiazi, and Zarichne; battles are ongoing in seven locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out three attacks today in the areas of Dronivka and Pereyizne.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction at this time.

The Defense Forces stopped 16 enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 33 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 31 attacks; battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Pryvillia, Vyshneve, Rybne, and Pryvilne. Another battle is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our soldiers repelled five assault actions of enemy units in the area of the settlement of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia; two more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Stepnohirsk, and towards Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction since the beginning of the day.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions. Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

Recall

Russian occupiers in the Kupyansk direction in Kharkiv Oblast killed a civilian and mined the site of an FPV drone strike of the "zhdun" type.

Also, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, a family traveling for water on bicycles was hit by Russian troops - 4 civilians were wounded, including two minors.