108 combat engagements took place at the front since the beginning of December 11 - General Staff

Exclusive
02:13 PM • 2484 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 4698 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 9998 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 10336 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 14091 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 13823 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 14936 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 16066 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 34370 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 07:59 AM • 21665 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Popular news
China launches powerful drone carrier, demonstrating its prowessDecember 11, 06:28 AM • 6434 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 14762 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 12881 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 23895 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 13110 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure Ukrainians
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 10019 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 24092 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 34379 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 46224 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 47514 views
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 13028 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 25405 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 31057 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 27016 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 35610 views
108 combat engagements took place at the front since the beginning of December 11 - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Since the beginning of the day, 108 combat engagements have been recorded, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to deter Russian troops. The enemy carried out artillery shelling and air strikes on a number of settlements.

108 combat engagements took place at the front since the beginning of December 11 - General Staff

Since the beginning of the current day, 108 combat engagements have occurred at the front. The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the Russians, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Areas of settlements, including Mykolaivka, Hirsk, Kovpynka, Yasna Polyana, Zaliznyi Mist of Chernihiv Oblast; Shalyhyne, Ryzhivka, Sydorivka, Bila Bereza, Bobylivka, Zarutske, Budky of Sumy Oblast, suffered from Russian artillery shelling. The settlements of Spirne, Chervona Hirka, and Reutyntsi of Sumy Oblast were subjected to air strikes.

The situation on the line of combat engagement is as follows:

Five combat engagements took place in the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions. The enemy carried out 69 shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, there were five enemy attacks in the area of the settlement of Prylipka and towards Izbytske and Okhrimivka. Two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kupyansk direction at this time.

Nine combat engagements took place in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Derylove, Kolodiazi, and Zarichne; battles are ongoing in seven locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out three attacks today in the areas of Dronivka and Pereyizne.

No combat engagements have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction at this time.

The Defense Forces stopped 16 enemy attacks in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops tried to advance 33 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 31 attacks; battles are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Pryvillia, Vyshneve, Rybne, and Pryvilne. Another battle is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our soldiers repelled five assault actions of enemy units in the area of the settlement of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia; two more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Stepnohirsk, and towards Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction since the beginning of the day.

No significant changes in the situation occurred in other directions. Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear.

Recall

Russian occupiers in the Kupyansk direction in Kharkiv Oblast killed a civilian and mined the site of an FPV drone strike of the "zhdun" type.

Also, in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, a family traveling for water on bicycles was hit by Russian troops - 4 civilians were wounded, including two minors.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine