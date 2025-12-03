10-year-old child injured in Russian attack in Nikopol

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a 10-year-old girl was injured due to a Russian strike, said acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Since morning, two people have been injured in Nikopol. This is a 10-year-old girl who was injured due to artillery shelling. And also a 64-year-old man. He was wounded during an FPV drone attack. - Haivanenko wrote.

Both, according to him, were taken to the hospital.

"SES employees who arrived at the scene evacuated the child from the dangerous area and handed her over to medics for further hospitalization," the SES stated.

Two dead, three injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: consequences shown