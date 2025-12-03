$42.330.01
01:22 PM • 1726 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
12:41 PM • 4386 views
EU borrowing and a "reparations loan": The European Commission presented legal proposals for financing Ukraine
11:38 AM • 9850 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
09:59 AM • 14254 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 18205 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 26352 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 34234 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 28907 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 38898 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 75612 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

10-year-old child injured in Russian attack in Nikopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

In Nikopol, a 10-year-old girl was injured in an artillery shelling, and a 64-year-old man was wounded by an FPV drone attack. Both were hospitalized.

10-year-old child injured in Russian attack in Nikopol

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a 10-year-old girl was injured due to a Russian strike, said acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko on Telegram, writes UNN.

Since morning, two people have been injured in Nikopol. This is a 10-year-old girl who was injured due to artillery shelling. And also a 64-year-old man. He was wounded during an FPV drone attack.

- Haivanenko wrote.

Both, according to him, were taken to the hospital.

"SES employees who arrived at the scene evacuated the child from the dangerous area and handed her over to medics for further hospitalization," the SES stated.

Two dead, three injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: consequences shown03.12.25, 08:19 • 2236 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast