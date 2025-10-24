NGO "State Protection"

$
October 24, 05:15 PM • 16527 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
October 24, 04:33 PM • 29034 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 23368 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 27963 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 24530 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 40906 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25675 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20032 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28171 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 76069 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Popular news
Bus catches fire after collision with motorcycle in India, 25 dead
October 24, 04:16 PM • 5328 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABU
October 24, 04:47 PM • 19138 views
Seven men in a BMW crashed into a ditch while trying to break through the border in Odesa region
08:05 PM • 9498 views
Russia's military-industrial complex cuts production for the first time in three years - media
08:21 PM • 10971 views
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statement
10:33 PM • 10469 views
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"
October 24, 02:55 PM • 14392 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"
October 24, 12:41 PM • 17646 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timeline
October 24, 09:50 AM • 29928 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysm
October 24, 07:30 AM • 53118 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language book
October 23, 03:24 PM • 36367 views
