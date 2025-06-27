Zinchenko leaves "Arsenal": among the contenders for the Ukrainian national team player are "Fulham", "Milan" and "West Ham"

Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of those linked with a potential move to San Siro. In total, several clubs have lined up. Arsenal confirmed their readiness to part ways with the Ukrainian legionnaire.

Details

Several clubs have lined up as Arsenal prepare to sell Ukraine international midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko. Among these clubs is Italian FC Milan, which is evaluating more ready solutions to replace Theo Hernandez. The latter is now close to saying goodbye to San Siro.

So, among the names on Milan's managers' list is Oleksandr Zinchenko. The Italian press writes about him that he is definitely leaving Arsenal. Besides Zinchenko, it is true that the Italians are also seriously interested in Belgian Maxime De Kuyper, one of the brightest defenders of last season in the Jupiler Pro League.

Zinchenko does not make it into Arsenal's main squad, a change of club is overdue

The 27-year-old footballer, who joined the Gunners from Manchester City in 2022, according to Just Arsenal, is finding it increasingly difficult to secure regular playing time under Mikel Arteta. Therefore, Zinchenko is a key name in this year's transfer window and the London club's plans.

As Just Arsenal writes, Fulham and West Ham are joining the race for the Ukrainian legionnaire. Several leading European clubs are considering his option - besides Milan, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the situation.

Recall

