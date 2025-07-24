Zhytniy Market in Kyiv received protected status

The capital's Zhytniy Market has received protected status, and only restoration work will be allowed on the site. This was announced by Kyiv City Council deputy Yevheniya Kuleba, UNN reports.

Zhytniy has just received protected status. Now it will be a local architectural monument "Zhytniy covered market with auxiliary technical structures" and only restoration work will be allowed on the object. This should protect the building from demolition and total reconstruction. - Kuleba reported.

According to her, "it will be more difficult for the investor: restoration is always more expensive and more complicated than other works. Regardless of whether the city or someone else invests, we will definitely save the market for Kyiv residents."

