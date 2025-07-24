$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
11:10 AM • 33145 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
11:05 AM • 27488 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 53980 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 50839 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 63769 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 89110 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 63994 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 49565 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 73787 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 151351 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Euro

Zhytniy Market in Kyiv received protected status

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

Zhytniy Market in Kyiv has been recognized as a local architectural monument. Now, only restoration work is allowed on the site, which should protect the building from demolition and reconstruction.

Zhytniy Market in Kyiv received protected status

The capital's Zhytniy Market has received protected status, and only restoration work will be allowed on the site. This was announced by Kyiv City Council deputy Yevheniya Kuleba, UNN reports.

Zhytniy has just received protected status. Now it will be a local architectural monument "Zhytniy covered market with auxiliary technical structures" and only restoration work will be allowed on the object. This should protect the building from demolition and total reconstruction.

- Kuleba reported.

According to her, "it will be more difficult for the investor: restoration is always more expensive and more complicated than other works. Regardless of whether the city or someone else invests, we will definitely save the market for Kyiv residents."

KCSA suspends the auction for lease of Zhytniy Market12.04.24, 17:16 • 31447 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyCultureKyiv
Kyiv
