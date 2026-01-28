Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russians are preparing for a new strike, and intelligence provides information on this, UNN reports.

We also know that the Russians are preparing for a new strike. Intelligence provides information on this, and it is necessary that America, Europe, and all partners now understand how this discredits diplomatic talks. Every Russian strike - Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that "everyone who truly wants peace should think about how to ensure that Russians prepare not for new massive attacks, but for the end of the war."

The world has the power to ensure this. We just need to use this power – for the sake of peace, of course. Thank you to everyone who perceives the situation this way. Glory to Ukraine! - summarized the Head of State.

