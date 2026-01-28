$42.960.17
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 1078 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 2272 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 3292 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 10384 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 13874 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 11546 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
02:19 PM • 23111 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23241 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27247 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the Russians are preparing for a new strike, as evidenced by intelligence data. He emphasized that the world must use its power to end the war.

Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russians are preparing for a new strike, and intelligence provides information on this, UNN reports.

We also know that the Russians are preparing for a new strike. Intelligence provides information on this, and it is necessary that America, Europe, and all partners now understand how this discredits diplomatic talks. Every Russian strike

- Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized that "everyone who truly wants peace should think about how to ensure that Russians prepare not for new massive attacks, but for the end of the war."

The world has the power to ensure this. We just need to use this power – for the sake of peace, of course. Thank you to everyone who perceives the situation this way. Glory to Ukraine!

- summarized the Head of State.

