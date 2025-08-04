Zelenskyy visited wounded soldiers in Kharkiv: details of the visit

$41.760.05
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 15619 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 40626 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 32582 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 43970 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 55005 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 58054 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 56860 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 77282 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 295370 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shown
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctions
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - Bloomberg
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelon
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 295399 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 481901 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vadym Filashkin
Yurii Ihnat
Ihor Klymenko
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Poland
Lviv
Netherlands
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancy
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn son
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond film
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
Bild
Mi-8

Zelenskyy visited wounded soldiers in Kharkiv: details of the visit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a medical facility in Kharkiv. He presented state awards to the soldiers and combat medics for their service and defense of the country.

Zelenskyy visited wounded soldiers in Kharkiv: details of the visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers at one of Kharkiv's medical facilities. He presented state awards to the fighters and combat medics, UNN reports.

One of Kharkiv's medical facilities, where our soldiers are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation after injuries. I spoke with the defenders who defended Ukraine in various directions: Pokrovsk, Vovchansk, Kupyansk. I honored them with state awards. Thank you for your service and for defending our country. We are proud to have such strong warriors 

- Zelenskyy reported on Telegram.

The head of state also presented state awards to combat medics. Who save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers every day.

I also honored our combat medics – for their professionalism, for their support, for their daily help to our boys and girls on their way to recovery. Thank you for your important work here in Kharkiv region. Thank you for serving Ukraine 

- the President noted.

Addition

On Air Force Day, three officers — Colonel Yevhen Bulatsyk, Lieutenant Colonel Artem Myronenko, and Major Denys Yudin — received the title of Hero of Ukraine. President Zelenskyy also presented the "Golden Star" orders to the families of three fallen Heroes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Future of Ukraine" award to 11-year-old Danish volunteer Jens Fogh Thomsen for raising funds to help Ukrainian children. The boy collected over 34,000 Danish kroner by selling blue and yellow beaded chickens, which he used to buy school backpacks and supplies.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv