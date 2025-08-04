Zelenskyy visited wounded soldiers in Kharkiv: details of the visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers at one of Kharkiv's medical facilities. He presented state awards to the fighters and combat medics, UNN reports.

One of Kharkiv's medical facilities, where our soldiers are undergoing treatment and rehabilitation after injuries. I spoke with the defenders who defended Ukraine in various directions: Pokrovsk, Vovchansk, Kupyansk. I honored them with state awards. Thank you for your service and for defending our country. We are proud to have such strong warriors - Zelenskyy reported on Telegram.

The head of state also presented state awards to combat medics. Who save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers every day.

I also honored our combat medics – for their professionalism, for their support, for their daily help to our boys and girls on their way to recovery. Thank you for your important work here in Kharkiv region. Thank you for serving Ukraine - the President noted.

Addition

On Air Force Day, three officers — Colonel Yevhen Bulatsyk, Lieutenant Colonel Artem Myronenko, and Major Denys Yudin — received the title of Hero of Ukraine. President Zelenskyy also presented the "Golden Star" orders to the families of three fallen Heroes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the "Future of Ukraine" award to 11-year-old Danish volunteer Jens Fogh Thomsen for raising funds to help Ukrainian children. The boy collected over 34,000 Danish kroner by selling blue and yellow beaded chickens, which he used to buy school backpacks and supplies.