Zelenskyy to hold a meeting on auditing agreements with partners: what has been achieved and what needs to be implemented

Tomorrow, October 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting on the audit of all agreements with partners: what has been achieved, what has been implemented, and what needs to be implemented. Based on the results of this foreign policy audit, appropriate conclusions and instructions for the next three months will be made. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

For tomorrow, I have scheduled a meeting to audit all our agreements with partners for this year: what has been achieved, what has been implemented, and what needs to be implemented. Ukrainian foreign policy in these years is significantly more active than ever before. And it is necessary that every meeting, every agreement yields a real result for Ukraine. So that everything we agreed upon with leaders is actually implemented at the level of our teams - said Zelenskyy.

He added that based on the results of such a foreign policy audit, appropriate conclusions and instructions for the next three months will be made.

Weapons for Ukraine, finances, energy support, all forms of pressure on Russia, and the negotiation track are the key areas. The government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Office, the National Security and Defense Council – I expect a report from each institution - added the President.

Recall

In July, President Zelenskyy instructed to conduct an audit of all defense agreements with partners to analyze them and ensure their actual implementation.