Zelenskyy thanked Trump and his country more than ten times at the White House - WSJ

During negotiations at the White House on Monday, August 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Donald Trump and his country more than ten times. The Wall Street Journal shared its calculations, reports UNN.

The publication recalled that during Zelenskyy's previous visit to Washington in February, a public dispute occurred between him, White House head Donald Trump, and US Vice President JD Vance in front of journalists in the Oval Office.

At that time, the President of Ukraine was accused of being "not grateful enough" to the US for its assistance to Ukraine.

In turn, Vance then asked Zelenskyy if he had thanked them even once during the entire meeting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared his impressions of the negotiations at the White House with US President Donald Trump and European leaders on Telegram .

Before that, during a briefing, he very positively assessed the meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. According to him, "it was the best of our meetings."

