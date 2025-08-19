Zelenskyy thanked Trump and his country more than ten times at the White House - WSJ

$41.340.11
48.310.13
ukenru
August 18, 07:57 PM • 17769 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 35956 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
August 18, 06:12 PM • 25938 views
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
August 18, 05:41 PM • 22175 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
August 18, 02:38 PM • 32280 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 79672 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
August 18, 01:21 PM • 49005 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 78111 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 47985 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 134380 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2m/s
83%
751mm
Popular news
In a week or two, perhaps, we will end this war. Both sides want to make a deal - TrumpAugust 18, 07:21 PM • 6782 views
Shock for Russian propaganda: Ukraine's "capitulation" did not happen and will not happen - CPDAugust 18, 07:38 PM • 4428 views
Trump suspended talks with European leaders for a call with Putin - BILDAugust 18, 08:45 PM • 6458 views
Meeting of Trump, Zelenskyy, and European leaders concluded - White HouseAugust 18, 09:48 PM • 13563 views
Kyiv rejected any deal involving territorial concessions to Russia – Financial Times10:11 PM • 18718 views
Publications
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
August 18, 02:23 PM • 79678 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 01:19 PM • 78118 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happenedAugust 18, 10:51 AM • 118710 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidaysAugust 18, 09:00 AM • 135997 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 134384 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Alexander Stubb
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 15516 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 76238 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 67767 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 100399 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 85915 views
Actual
Oil
Fox News
Financial Times
Bild
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Zelenskyy thanked Trump and his country more than ten times at the White House - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 268 views

During negotiations at the White House on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Donald Trump and his country more than ten times. During Zelenskyy's previous visit to Washington, Zelenskyy was accused of being "not grateful enough" to the US for its assistance to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanked Trump and his country more than ten times at the White House - WSJ

During negotiations at the White House on Monday, August 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Donald Trump and his country more than ten times. The Wall Street Journal shared its calculations, reports UNN.

Details

The publication recalled that during Zelenskyy's previous visit to Washington in February, a public dispute occurred between him, White House head Donald Trump, and US Vice President JD Vance in front of journalists in the Oval Office.

At that time, the President of Ukraine was accused of being "not grateful enough" to the US for its assistance to Ukraine.

In turn, Vance then asked Zelenskyy if he had thanked them even once during the entire meeting.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared his impressions of the negotiations at the White House with US President Donald Trump and European leaders on Telegram .

Before that, during a briefing, he very positively assessed the meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House. According to him, "it was the best of our meetings."

Ukrainian delegation returns home after talks at the White House: Yermak shared impressions of the visit19.08.25, 05:12 • 2054 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States