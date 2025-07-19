$41.870.00
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2730 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the team is working on another prisoner exchange with Russia. This is a continuation of the agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the team is currently working on another exchange, UNN reports.

Talks with the Russian side regarding exchanges are ongoing – we continue to fulfill the agreements of the last meeting in Istanbul. The team is currently working on another exchange

 - Zelenskyy said.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

