Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the team is currently working on another exchange, UNN reports.

Talks with the Russian side regarding exchanges are ongoing – we continue to fulfill the agreements of the last meeting in Istanbul. The team is currently working on another exchange - Zelenskyy said.

New large-scale prisoner exchange: SBU showed exclusive photos and videos, and revealed new details

The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps