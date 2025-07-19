Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the team is working on another prisoner exchange with Russia. This is a continuation of the agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul.
Talks with the Russian side regarding exchanges are ongoing – we continue to fulfill the agreements of the last meeting in Istanbul. The team is currently working on another exchange
