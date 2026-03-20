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Zelenskyy signed laws ratifying agreements with a number of countries in science, finance, social policy, and diplomacy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1258 views

The President ratified agreements on attracting aid from Slovenia and the work of a Polish bank. Ukraine gained access to EU social programs and grants.

Zelenskyy signed laws ratifying agreements with a number of countries in science, finance, social policy, and diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed laws ratifying agreements with Croatia, Slovenia, Poland, Slovakia, and the EU in the fields of science, finance, social policy, and diplomacy. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

4775-IX ensures the attraction of technical and financial assistance from the Government of Slovenia for reforms and sustainable development;

4798-IX allows family members of diplomatic mission employees to engage in paid activities in Croatia and Ukraine;

4799-IX regulates the placement of diplomatic missions of Ukraine and Slovakia on the principles of parity;

4800-IX legalizes the work of the Polish "Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego", which will provide financial assistance and loans for the reconstruction of Ukraine;

4804-IX opens access for Ukraine to participate in the EU program for employment and social innovation (EaSI);

4805-IX restores the validity of the Agreement with the EU on scientific and technological cooperation for the integration of Ukrainian researchers into the European space.

Ukraine and Spain signed new defense agreements - Zelenskyy18.03.26, 16:15 • 2584 views

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