Ukraine and Spain signed new defense agreements - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Spain have signed new defense agreements that also involve cooperation with the private sector. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of state, cooperation covers both the defense sector and the economy.

Today, there are new defense agreements between Ukraine and Spain and our private sector, our companies. There is movement in economic and infrastructure cooperation between us, particularly regarding railways - Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the agreements are practical in nature.

I very much hope that we will implement all our projects, that these will not just be signatures. For our part, we will constantly monitor the implementation of these agreements - added the President of Ukraine.

Recall

During Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Madrid, Ukrainian and Spanish manufacturers signed four cooperation documents. Both sides plan joint production of missiles and air defense systems.