Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 46959 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 94061 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102686 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118048 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100600 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125772 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102711 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113237 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116856 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159592 views

Zelenskyy plans to offer Russia to exchange Kursk territories for part of Ukraine

Zelenskyy plans to offer Russia to exchange Kursk territories for part of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124490 views

The President of Ukraine plans to offer Russia to exchange the territory of the Kursk region for part of Ukrainian land. Zelenskyy did not specify which territory of Ukraine he would ask for in exchange.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he plans to offer Russia a direct exchange of the territories of the Kursk region for part of the territory of Ukraine. He said this in an interview with the Guardian, UNN reports.

If Trump does succeed in bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, Zelenskiy said he plans to offer Russia a direct exchange of territory, giving up land that Kyiv has held in the Kursk region of Russia since launching a surprise offensive there six months ago.

We will exchange one territory for another 

- Zelensky said, but added that he did not know what part of the Russian-occupied territory Ukraine would ask for in return.

"I don't know, we'll see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority here," he emphasized.

Addendum

Zelensky statedthat the operation in the Kursk region of Russia is a very strong trump card in all negotiations, especially with the countries of the Global South.

Ukrainian Armed Forces advance in Kursk region of Russia, while occupants take over four settlements - DeepState08.02.25, 02:24 • 31848 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

