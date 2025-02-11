President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he plans to offer Russia a direct exchange of the territories of the Kursk region for part of the territory of Ukraine. He said this in an interview with the Guardian, UNN reports.

If Trump does succeed in bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, Zelenskiy said he plans to offer Russia a direct exchange of territory, giving up land that Kyiv has held in the Kursk region of Russia since launching a surprise offensive there six months ago.

We will exchange one territory for another - Zelensky said, but added that he did not know what part of the Russian-occupied territory Ukraine would ask for in return.

"I don't know, we'll see. But all our territories are important, there is no priority here," he emphasized.

Addendum

Zelensky statedthat the operation in the Kursk region of Russia is a very strong trump card in all negotiations, especially with the countries of the Global South.

Ukrainian Armed Forces advance in Kursk region of Russia, while occupants take over four settlements - DeepState