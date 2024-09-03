Zelenskyy on the Pokrovske direction: there are solutions to strengthen our position

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyy during a meeting of the Stavka and noted that there are solutions to strengthen positions in the Pokrovsk direction, UNN reports.

"...a lengthy report by Chief Commander Syrsky on the front and the operation in the Kursk region. The Pokrovsk direction - there is a solution to strengthen our positions. Active actions in the Kursk region continue to replenish the exchange fund for our state," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's President chaired a meeting of the Security Councilto discuss the use of air defense, urban defense, and the use of drones. Zelenskyy thanked Romania for the upcoming Patriot transfer and emphasized the importance of the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones.