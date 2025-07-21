$41.750.12
Zelenskyy on frozen Russian assets: we need to work with the G7 and then there will be a decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that a political decision by the G7 is key to the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, most of which are located in Europe. He noted that after such a decision, tools will emerge to use these funds for the benefit of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy on frozen Russian assets: we need to work with the G7 and then there will be a decision

Commenting on the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that if there is a political decision by the G7, then there will be a decision by all others. Therefore, it is necessary to work with the "seven". He expressed this opinion during a meeting with the heads of Ukrainian embassies, as reported by UNN.

Zelenskyy commented on the question of where the most effort should be applied, and how ambassadors should coordinate efforts to organize concrete actions by 2026 and confiscate some money from frozen Russian assets.

The main assets are not (in the USA – ed.). Or if we look at the value of those assets that are in the USA, then we will understand that there are other countries that are holders of all these different assets of different values. We know that everything that is decided at the level of the G7 leaders then, all of it, goes down and then has a real tangible effect. This way we were able to get, for example, tens of billions after the G7 decision in Italy under the chairmanship of the USA and other countries. Because there was a decision, and then the instruments appeared.

- said Zelenskyy.

Therefore, according to Zelenskyy, it is necessary to focus on political decisions, and not on some minor assets.

That is, I believe that we should focus on political decisions, and not on some minor assets. Why? Because minor assets or large assets, everything depends on a political decision. If there is a political decision by the G7, then there will be a decision by all others. With all due respect to all countries of Europe, the EU, if there is a decision by the "seven", then everything else will follow. We need to work with the "seven" and I think then there will be a decision.

- Zelenskyy stated.

For reference

Frozen Russian assets abroad amount to over 300 billion euros, most of which are located in European countries. The European Union is considering using these funds for the reconstruction of Ukraine and ensuring its defense.

EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assets19.06.25, 11:27 • 80341 view

Addition

Valerie Urbain, CEO of Euroclear, a company that holds most of the assets linked to Russia, stated that the plan to increase profitability by investing in risky investments, as a way to attract more funds for Ukraine, is almost equivalent to "expropriation" of Russian assets.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the foreign assets of the Russian Federation could be unfrozen if the Kremlin compensates Ukraine with 500 billion euros.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Euroclear
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
