Zelenskyy: next week will be "very difficult"

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
04:23 PM • 36 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 668 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 2422 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 8032 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
01:06 PM • 13519 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:43 PM • 14578 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
11:38 AM • 27107 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 19853 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
November 21, 09:41 AM • 27032 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 25015 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
0m/s
100%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 40036 views
Number of injured in Russia's night attack in Odesa and Zaporizhzhia increased: consequences were shownPhotoNovember 21, 06:53 AM • 23947 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 40353 views
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNNNovember 21, 08:07 AM • 23020 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 20500 views
Publications
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 2430 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 27109 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 27034 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 40580 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of UkraineNovember 21, 04:07 AM • 49376 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 20688 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 40250 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 43855 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 57484 views
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White HousePhotoNovember 19, 07:49 AM • 79173 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film

Zelenskyy: next week will be "very difficult"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1414 views

President Zelenskyy addressed the Ukrainian people, stating that next week will be very difficult and eventful.

Zelenskyy: next week will be "very difficult"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a "very difficult" next week awaits, as he stated in an address to the Ukrainian people on November 21, adding that work "on the diplomatic front for our peace" will continue, UNN writes.

Dear Ukrainians, next week will be very difficult, full of events. You are a mature, intelligent, conscious people who have proven this many times, who understand that at this time there will be a lot of pressure, political, informational, various, to weaken us, to divide us.

- Zelenskyy said in an address to the Ukrainian people.

The President emphasized: "The enemy is not sleeping and will do everything to ensure that we fail. Will we let them do this? We have no right. And we will succeed, because those who seek to destroy us do not know us well, do not understand who we really are, what we are about, what we stand for, what kind of people we are."

"It is not for nothing that we celebrate the Day of Dignity and Freedom as a national holiday. This speaks to who we are, what our values are," the Head of State pointed out.

We will work on the diplomatic front for our peace. We must work unitedly within Ukraine for our peace, for our dignity, for our freedom. And I believe, and I know, that I am not alone. With me are our people, society, warriors, partners, allies, all our people are dignified, free, united.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

"Happy Day of Dignity and Freedom. Glory to Ukraine!" - the President stressed.

Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - Zelenskyy21.11.25, 16:48 • 8036 views

Addition

The President's statement came amid the announcement of a 28-point US peace plan between Ukraine and Russia.

The Axios publication released US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to a US-brokered peace framework."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint work of the teams.

Julia Shramko

SocietyPolitics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy