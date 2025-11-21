Zelenskyy: next week will be "very difficult"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that a "very difficult" next week awaits, as he stated in an address to the Ukrainian people on November 21, adding that work "on the diplomatic front for our peace" will continue, UNN writes.

Dear Ukrainians, next week will be very difficult, full of events. You are a mature, intelligent, conscious people who have proven this many times, who understand that at this time there will be a lot of pressure, political, informational, various, to weaken us, to divide us. - Zelenskyy said in an address to the Ukrainian people.

The President emphasized: "The enemy is not sleeping and will do everything to ensure that we fail. Will we let them do this? We have no right. And we will succeed, because those who seek to destroy us do not know us well, do not understand who we really are, what we are about, what we stand for, what kind of people we are."

"It is not for nothing that we celebrate the Day of Dignity and Freedom as a national holiday. This speaks to who we are, what our values are," the Head of State pointed out.

We will work on the diplomatic front for our peace. We must work unitedly within Ukraine for our peace, for our dignity, for our freedom. And I believe, and I know, that I am not alone. With me are our people, society, warriors, partners, allies, all our people are dignified, free, united. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

"Happy Day of Dignity and Freedom. Glory to Ukraine!" - the President stressed.

Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - Zelenskyy

Addition

The President's statement came amid the announcement of a 28-point US peace plan between Ukraine and Russia.

The Axios publication released US President Donald Trump's 28-point plan for peace in Ukraine, which includes territorial concessions, security guarantees, and economic components.

Reuters reported, citing two sources, that "the United States threatened to cut off intelligence sharing and arms supplies to Ukraine to force it to agree to a US-brokered peace framework."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany regarding the American peace plan. The parties coordinated further steps and agreed on joint work of the teams.