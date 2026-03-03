Zelenskyy named a condition for elections and answered whether he would run for a second term

The President's Office clarified the context of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement regarding his possible candidacy in the next presidential elections. This is reported by UNN.

As explained to journalists in the President's Office, the head of state's interview with Corriere della Sera was not so much about his participation in the elections as it was about the conditions under which Ukraine would be able to hold them.

The real question is: when will we be able to hold elections? If they take place after the end of the war, and not during a temporary ceasefire, I am not at all sure that I will run - I will see what Ukrainians want - the President's Office quotes Zelenskyy's words.

The clarification came amid discussions about the possible timing of elections and approaches to their organization in wartime conditions.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated his readiness to hold elections in the country if security and a ceasefire are ensured. He also noted that his participation in the elections depends on the situation in the country.