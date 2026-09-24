Zelenskyy met with Syria’s leader in New York

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Syria’s leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in New York. This was reported by UNN.

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The head of state recalled that a year ago, here during the UN General Assembly, Ukraine and Syria restored diplomatic relations.

It is important that this year has already seen political, economic, and security momentum, including our dialogue at the leaders’ level - Zelenskyy noted.

He added that Ukraine remains open to continuing to develop this, working together for greater security in all dimensions and for every region.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in New York. He thanked Erdoğan for his consistent support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

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