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Zelenskyy met with Syria’s leader in New York

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Ahmed al-Sharaa in New York. The sides discussed the development of political, economic, and security cooperation.

Zelenskyy met with Syria’s leader in New York

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Syria’s leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in New York. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The head of state recalled that a year ago, here during the UN General Assembly, Ukraine and Syria restored diplomatic relations.

It is important that this year has already seen political, economic, and security momentum, including our dialogue at the leaders’ level

- Zelenskyy noted.

He added that Ukraine remains open to continuing to develop this, working together for greater security in all dimensions and for every region.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in New York. He thanked Erdoğan for his consistent support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Ukraine handed over prisoners from North Korea to South Korea - Zelenskyy23.09.26, 21:22 • 22158 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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