Exclusive
02:23 PM • 328 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 3424 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 9252 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 15658 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 68869 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 79894 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list
August 18, 03:44 AM • 48520 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to
August 17, 06:51 PM • 66055 views
Coalition of the Willing is ready to deploy deterrence forces in Ukraine and take the sky and sea under protection - statement
Exclusive
August 17, 10:14 AM • 75544 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 140852 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 328 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 9252 views
The Supreme Court put an end to cases of shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market: what happened10:51 AM • 38162 views
Academic year 2025-2026: how will education be conducted and when to expect holidays09:00 AM • 57845 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 68869 views
Zelenskyy meets with US Special Representative Kellogg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1064 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker. Details of the negotiations are not currently disclosed.

Zelenskyy meets with US Special Representative Kellogg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a meeting with US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker. This was confirmed to a journalist by UNN in the President's Office.

Details

The meeting is currently underway, but the details of the negotiations are not yet being disclosed. 

Recall

European leaders will hold a preparatory meeting with the President of Ukraine in Washington. This will take place before his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House.

Olga Rozgon

Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine