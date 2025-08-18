Zelenskyy meets with US Special Representative Kellogg

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is holding a meeting with US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker. This was confirmed to a journalist by UNN in the President's Office.

Details

The meeting is currently underway, but the details of the negotiations are not yet being disclosed.

Recall

European leaders will hold a preparatory meeting with the President of Ukraine in Washington. This will take place before his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House.