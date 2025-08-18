Zelenskyy meets with US Special Representative Kellogg
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is meeting with US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker. Details of the negotiations are not currently disclosed.
Details
The meeting is currently underway, but the details of the negotiations are not yet being disclosed.
Recall
European leaders will hold a preparatory meeting with the President of Ukraine in Washington. This will take place before his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House.