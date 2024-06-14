Zelenskyy meets with IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy met with IMF Managing Director Georgieva to discuss support for Ukraine, attracting investment for recovery and business development.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. The president said this in Telegrem, UNN reports .
Details
We talked about supporting Ukraine, our institutions, and our society. It is extremely important for Ukraine to attract investments to restore our country and develop business. Thank you for the meeting and understanding
Zelenskyy discusses defense cooperation and preparations for NATO summit with Trudeau13.06.24, 21:10 • 29456 views