Zelenskyy meets with IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva. The president said this in Telegrem, UNN reports .

Details

We talked about supporting Ukraine, our institutions, and our society. It is extremely important for Ukraine to attract investments to restore our country and develop business. Thank you for the meeting and understanding the Head of State wrote.

