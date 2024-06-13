Zelenskyy discusses defense cooperation and preparations for NATO summit with Trudeau

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They discussed the security situation, defense cooperation, and preparations for the NATO summit in Washington, UNN reports.

"A meaningful meeting with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. I thank Canada for its defense support and preparation of future packages, in particular for sending armored Medevacs and other armored vehicles. We discussed the security situation, defense cooperation and preparations for the NATO summit in Washington," Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that the main focus is on the preparation of the Global Peace Summit and its expected results.

"We also discussed the practical activities of the International Coalition for the Return of Forcibly Displaced Ukrainian Children, in which Canada is the initiator and co-leader," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

During the G7 Summit , Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced new Canadian sanctions against Russia. The list of restrictions included the Pobeda airline and a number of Russian media outlets.