Zelenskyy discusses defense cooperation and preparations for NATO summit with Trudeau

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 52453 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 136643 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 141869 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 234134 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170178 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162876 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 217189 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112889 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 203832 views

Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 55104 views
“Anything is possible” - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

March 1, 07:22 AM • 37705 views
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 50983 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106599 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102213 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 234134 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 217189 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 203832 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 229993 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 217306 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 102213 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 106599 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 157548 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 156370 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 160186 views
Zelenskyy discusses defense cooperation and preparations for NATO summit with Trudeau

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29459 views

President Zelenskyy discussed the security situation, defense cooperation, preparations for the NATO summit and the return of internally displaced Ukrainian children with Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. They discussed the security situation, defense cooperation, and preparations for the NATO summit in Washington, UNN reports.

"A meaningful meeting with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. I thank Canada for its defense support and preparation of future packages, in particular for sending armored Medevacs and other armored vehicles. We discussed the security situation, defense cooperation and preparations for the NATO summit in Washington," Zelenskyy wrote.

He noted that the main focus is on the preparation of the Global Peace Summit and its expected results.

"We also discussed the practical activities of the International Coalition for the Return of Forcibly Displaced Ukrainian Children, in which Canada is the initiator and co-leader," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

During the G7 Summit , Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced new Canadian sanctions against Russia. The list of restrictions included the Pobeda airline and a number of Russian media outlets. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
canadaCanada
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising