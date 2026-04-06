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Zelenskyy heard Syrskyi and Hnatov on the situation at the front and strikes on Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1388 views

The President heard reports on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction and diplomatic strikes. Steps have been approved to reduce Russia's oil revenues and strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy heard Syrskyi and Hnatov on the situation at the front and strikes on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov. They discussed prospects in the Oleksandrivka and Pokrovsk directions, as well as strikes on Russia. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Report by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov on the front situation and our operations 

- Zelenskyy wrote. 

According to him, first, they discussed prospects in the Oleksandrivka and Pokrovsk directions, where the Russian army's greatest efforts are currently concentrated, and accordingly, our counteraction.

Secondly, according to the President, there was a report on our diplomatic strikes and relevant priorities.

Ukrainian long-range sanctions are genuinely reducing Russian revenues, primarily oil revenues. This is felt in both the northeastern and southeastern directions of active long-range operations 

- Zelenskyy added. 

In addition, the head of state said that he approved with the military command our further steps so that strong Ukrainian positions at the front and in long-range capabilities would also work to strengthen our positions in diplomacy and in diverse relations with partners.

Recall 

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive actions in the Oleksandrivka direction and have already regained control over 480 square kilometers of territory and 12 settlements.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
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