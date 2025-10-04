Zelenskyy extended sanctions against Russian businessmen and introduced new restrictions for the military and oil sectors

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended sanctions against Russian businessmen and introduced new restrictions on Russia's military industry and oil sector. He announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

"Today I signed several new sanction decisions, these are different directions of our sanctions. The first is the extension of sanctions that were expiring. This concerns Russian entrepreneurs and their ties with the Putin system. The second decree is the Russian military industry, namely, manufacturers of drones and components. The third decree is our sanctions against individuals and companies associated with the Russian oil sector." - the message says.

Zelenskyy emphasized that "we continue our comprehensive policy of pressure on Russia. We will continue to coordinate this with our partners."

According to him, many Ukrainian developments are already forming the basis of sanctions imposed by Ukraine's partners. "We expect our sanctions to be synchronized with our partners. We also expect new sanctions from the European Union – the 19th package – and corresponding steps from the United States," he stressed.

The President added that Russia ignores or rejects literally every opportunity that would allow ending this war and guaranteeing security.

"Putin wants to fight, and to fight exactly like this – with terrorist methods, with vile methods. Russia must feel the consequences of this. Europe, America, the G7, the G20 have the power to deal with any terrorist. This will happen," Zelenskyy summarized.

