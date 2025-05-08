$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 37176 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 73439 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 63598 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 68503 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 107791 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 83277 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 92148 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 41299 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 54692 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
May 8, 07:22 AM • 47974 views

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

Broadcast
Zelenskyy expects the ratification of the agreement on minerals to be signed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3232 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced expectations regarding the completion of legal procedures for the ratification of the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on mineral resources. He emphasized that this will open a new page in relations between the countries.

Zelenskyy expects the ratification of the agreement on minerals to be signed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that the text of the ratification law on mineral resources between Ukraine and the USA will arrive from the Verkhovna Rada to the OP in the near future and the legal procedures will be completed, UNN reports.

I am grateful to everyone in our team who prepared the agreement on economic partnership with the United States, and to everyone who supported it. Thank you to all 338 deputies who voted for the agreement. I expect that the text of the ratification law will arrive from the Verkhovna Rada to my Office in the near future. Legal procedures will be completed, and we will be able to start creating a fund 

- Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there has never been such a promising economic agreement in relations between Ukraine and America.

This is a joint investment work with the USA for decades. Now it is a strong basis for security cooperation, and in the perspective of decades, it is an opportunity for Ukraine and America to increase mutually beneficial economic cooperation, develop industry in our countries and jobs, and ensure technological development 

- the President added.

He also emphasized that the implementation of this initiative is in line with the agreements reached with US President Donald Trump.

As we agreed with President Trump, the agreement opens a new page in relations between Ukraine and the United States 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Expecting a quick consultation period and implementation: Davis reacted to the ratification of the US-Ukraine agreement08.05.25, 16:05 • 4246 views

Let us remind you

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the agreement on mineral resources between the USA and Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
