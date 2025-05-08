Zelenskyy expects the ratification of the agreement on minerals to be signed

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that the text of the ratification law on mineral resources between Ukraine and the USA will arrive from the Verkhovna Rada to the OP in the near future and the legal procedures will be completed, UNN reports.

I am grateful to everyone in our team who prepared the agreement on economic partnership with the United States, and to everyone who supported it. Thank you to all 338 deputies who voted for the agreement. I expect that the text of the ratification law will arrive from the Verkhovna Rada to my Office in the near future. Legal procedures will be completed, and we will be able to start creating a fund - Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there has never been such a promising economic agreement in relations between Ukraine and America.

This is a joint investment work with the USA for decades. Now it is a strong basis for security cooperation, and in the perspective of decades, it is an opportunity for Ukraine and America to increase mutually beneficial economic cooperation, develop industry in our countries and jobs, and ensure technological development - the President added.

He also emphasized that the implementation of this initiative is in line with the agreements reached with US President Donald Trump.

As we agreed with President Trump, the agreement opens a new page in relations between Ukraine and the United States - Zelenskyy summarized.

Let us remind you

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine ratified the agreement on mineral resources between the USA and Ukraine.