Zelenskyy discussed with Starmer UK's participation in the PURL program and Russian strikes on Ukraine

$41.510.10
48.210.07
ukenru
07:08 PM • 9372 views
Zelenskyy dissatisfied with the protection of Kyiv's thermal power plants
October 10, 05:04 PM • 18303 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture
October 10, 03:17 PM • 28357 views
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhoto
October 10, 02:10 PM • 21746 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
October 10, 02:04 PM • 20200 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
October 10, 01:35 PM • 26452 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
October 10, 10:53 AM • 34758 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
October 10, 09:44 AM • 38004 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
October 10, 09:08 AM • 18778 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 19269 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
3.3m/s
92%
747mm
Popular news
The enemy does not stop, a new attack on Kyiv is predicted in the coming days: the mayor calls to stock up on water and prepare a first aid kitOctober 10, 02:28 PM • 3140 views
Putin reacted to Melania Trump's letter: US First Lady announced the return of 8 Ukrainian children deported to RussiaOctober 10, 03:56 PM • 5344 views
Great Britain handed over hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine five months ahead of scheduleOctober 10, 04:02 PM • 4480 views
Putin commented on Trump's rejection of the Nobel Peace PrizeOctober 10, 04:15 PM • 3934 views
Zelenskyy bought bonds worth over UAH 4 million - declarationOctober 10, 05:55 PM • 4486 views
Publications
Demand for charging stations is growing in Ukraine: how prices have changed since the beginning of the war, and whether there is an increase in costPhotoOctober 10, 03:17 PM • 28357 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhotoOctober 10, 01:35 PM • 26452 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideoOctober 10, 10:53 AM • 34758 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?October 10, 09:44 AM • 38004 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 89686 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Keir Starmer
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 22347 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 24831 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 27713 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 89686 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 37531 views
Actual
ATACMS
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
E-6 Mercury

Zelenskyy discussed with Starmer UK's participation in the PURL program and Russian strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding new Russian strikes on Ukraine. The leaders discussed strengthening air defense and possible UK participation in the PURL program.

Zelenskyy discussed with Starmer UK's participation in the PURL program and Russian strikes on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about new attacks by Russian invaders on Ukraine. In addition, they discussed Britain's participation in the PURL program, UNN writes with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

"Thank you for your words of sympathy. Tonight there was another terrorist attack by Russia on our cities and communities. One of the targets was Ukraine's energy system. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen air defense and accelerate every decision on the supply of missiles and systems. And this is what we talked about most with Keir. Thank you for understanding our needs and support," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The leaders also discussed the possible participation of Great Britain in the PURL program.

This is a strong program that helps significantly strengthen our positions

- said the head of state.

In addition, Zelenskyy added that he and the British Prime Minister coordinated contacts with partners and next steps within the coalition of the willing.

"We are also preparing new sanctions against Russia. Keir shared some ideas that could create the right pressure. Every sanctions decision makes the Russian war machine weaker. And we will continue our joint work with all partners," the president emphasized.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table.

"It's a terrible war. It was worse than World War II. You look at people being killed. This is Russia, Ukraine. I think we'll do that too. There are many reasons for them to do it. And I think they'll come to the negotiating table soon," Trump said.

Russia's actions demonstrate Putin's 'appetite' to continue attacks on Ukraine and interference across Europe - Starmer02.10.25, 13:59 • 3620 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine