Zelenskyy discussed with Starmer UK's participation in the PURL program and Russian strikes on Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer about new attacks by Russian invaders on Ukraine. In addition, they discussed Britain's participation in the PURL program, UNN writes with reference to Zelenskyy's post on Telegram.

Details

"Thank you for your words of sympathy. Tonight there was another terrorist attack by Russia on our cities and communities. One of the targets was Ukraine's energy system. Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen air defense and accelerate every decision on the supply of missiles and systems. And this is what we talked about most with Keir. Thank you for understanding our needs and support," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The leaders also discussed the possible participation of Great Britain in the PURL program.

This is a strong program that helps significantly strengthen our positions - said the head of state.

In addition, Zelenskyy added that he and the British Prime Minister coordinated contacts with partners and next steps within the coalition of the willing.

"We are also preparing new sanctions against Russia. Keir shared some ideas that could create the right pressure. Every sanctions decision makes the Russian war machine weaker. And we will continue our joint work with all partners," the president emphasized.

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table.

"It's a terrible war. It was worse than World War II. You look at people being killed. This is Russia, Ukraine. I think we'll do that too. There are many reasons for them to do it. And I think they'll come to the negotiating table soon," Trump said.

