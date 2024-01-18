Zelenskyy calls Macron: discusses next military aid package from France

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that he had held talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, during which the parties discussed Ukraine's defense needs, in particular the next military aid package from France, UNN reports.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked Macron for launching the Artillery Coalition initiative and for France's commitment to produce dozens of advanced Caesar artillery systems and ammunition for Ukraine in 2024.

They discussed in detail the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's defense needs, including the priorities for inclusion in the next military aid package from France. It is important to further strengthen Ukraine's air defense system - Zelensky wrote on social media.

He thanked for the active support of French business, which is investing and ready to increase investments in Ukraine despite the war.

The President also spoke about the start of preparations for the Global Peace Summit. According to him, it is important to involve the widest possible range of countries in the event.

"We instructed political and military advisers to begin preparing for the upcoming visit of the French President to Ukraine and to accelerate negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees within the framework of the G7 Vilnius Declaration," Zelenskyy said.

