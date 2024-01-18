France will supply Ukraine with about 50 guided bombs per month until the end of the year

France has announced that it will supply Ukraine with about 50 AASM Hammer (A2SM) guided bombs every month until the end of 2024. This was announced by the Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sebastian Lecornu, quoted by L`Express and Le Figaro, UNN reports.

Details

The minister announced the delivery of about fifty A2SM surface-to-air missiles every month from January for a year. According to him, these medium-range missiles will be able to be adapted to Soviet-class aircraft used by Ukraine.

He also announced an increase in the supply of ammunition for artillery to 3,000 shells per month.

From February 2022 to the end of 2023, France supplied Ukraine with 2,000 shells per month, and from January - 3,000 shells per month - Lecornu said.

Recall

For security reasons, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov canceled his visit to France on Thursday, where he was to meet with Sébastien Le Coronneu and take part in the launch of the "artillery coalition."

Defense Minister: France to produce 78 Caesar guns for Ukraine in 2024

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announcedthat France plans to sign a security agreement with Ukraine and start supplying weapons. Macron is personally planning a February visit to Ukraine to finalize these agreements.