France will supply Ukraine with about 50 guided bombs per month until the end of the year

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 61325 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107811 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136757 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135318 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175030 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171159 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280873 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178162 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167154 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148810 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102969 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102713 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104710 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 72879 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 46220 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 61325 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280873 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248810 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233938 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259302 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 32993 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136757 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105943 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105951 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122113 views
France will supply Ukraine with about 50 guided bombs per month until the end of the year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31552 views

France will supply Ukraine with 50 AASM Hammer guided bombs per month until the end of 2024, and will increase the supply of artillery ammunition to 3,000 rounds per month.

France has announced that it will supply Ukraine with about 50 AASM Hammer (A2SM) guided bombs every month until the end of 2024. This was announced by the Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sebastian Lecornu, quoted by L`Express and Le Figaro, UNN reports.

Details

The minister announced the delivery of about fifty A2SM surface-to-air missiles every month from January for a year. According to him, these medium-range missiles will be able to be adapted to Soviet-class aircraft used by Ukraine.

Image

He also announced an increase in the supply of ammunition for artillery to 3,000 shells per month.

From February 2022 to the end of 2023, France supplied Ukraine with 2,000 shells per month, and from January - 3,000 shells per month

- Lecornu said.

Recall

For security reasons, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov canceled his visit to France on Thursday, where he was to meet with Sébastien Le Coronneu and take part in the launch of the "artillery coalition." 

Defense Minister: France to produce 78 Caesar guns for Ukraine in 202418.01.24, 11:36 • 31507 views

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announcedthat France plans to sign a security agreement with Ukraine and start supplying weapons. Macron is personally planning a February visit to Ukraine to finalize these agreements.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

