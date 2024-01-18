ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Defense Minister: France to produce 78 Caesar guns for Ukraine in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31507 views

French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced that his country would produce 78 Caesar air defense systems for Ukraine. He emphasized that in a situation where Western aid is drying up, France is implementing a war economy.

France plans to produce 78 Caesar guns in 2024 for Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of the French Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu in an interview  with Le Parisien, UNN reports.

We are launching an initiative in the field of artillery, the Caesar gun, which is modern, reliable and very effective, manufactured by Nexter in Bourges and Roanne. There are currently 49 of them in Ukraine, which has led to tactical successes. Our initiative aims to produce 78 Caesar guns in 2024

- Lecornu said.

According to him, the flagship of French artillery, the long-range self-propelled Caesar guns, costs between 3 and 4 million euros. He believes this cost is acceptable to Paris's allies, so France will initiate funding for production, including from its allies.

Ukraine is ready to invest some of its own resources, and has just purchased 6 Caesars at its own expense to launch the initiative. This system should also work for ammunition

- Lecornu said.

Addendum

French President Emmanuel Macron announcedthat France plans to sign a security agreement with Ukraine and start supplying weapons. Macron is personally planning a February visit to Ukraine to finalize these agreements.

Anna Murashko

War

