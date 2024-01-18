Defense Minister: France to produce 78 Caesar guns for Ukraine in 2024

France plans to produce 78 Caesar guns in 2024 for Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of the French Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu in an interview with Le Parisien, UNN reports.

We are launching an initiative in the field of artillery, the Caesar gun, which is modern, reliable and very effective, manufactured by Nexter in Bourges and Roanne. There are currently 49 of them in Ukraine, which has led to tactical successes. Our initiative aims to produce 78 Caesar guns in 2024 - Lecornu said.

According to him, the flagship of French artillery, the long-range self-propelled Caesar guns, costs between 3 and 4 million euros. He believes this cost is acceptable to Paris's allies, so France will initiate funding for production, including from its allies.

Ukraine is ready to invest some of its own resources, and has just purchased 6 Caesars at its own expense to launch the initiative. This system should also work for ammunition - Lecornu said.

Addendum

French President Emmanuel Macron announcedthat France plans to sign a security agreement with Ukraine and start supplying weapons. Macron is personally planning a February visit to Ukraine to finalize these agreements.