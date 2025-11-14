Zelenskyy awarded servicemen with the highest state honors and promised that Ukraine would "avenge every hero"

$42.060.03
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
03:39 PM • 13244 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 12650 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 13046 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
01:30 PM • 13680 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 27033 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
01:14 PM • 22633 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
November 14, 09:52 AM • 47045 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30644 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 55449 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of UkraineNovember 14, 08:55 AM
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhotoNovember 14, 10:19 AM
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been foundNovember 14, 11:47 AM
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
01:14 PM
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 09:52 AM
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
November 13, 02:40 PM
Zelenskyy awarded servicemen with the highest state honors and promised that Ukraine would "avenge every hero"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

The President of Ukraine awarded servicemen with state honors and presented "Golden Stars" to soldiers and families of fallen defenders of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy awarded servicemen with the highest state honors and promised that Ukraine would "avenge every hero"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored Ukrainian servicemen with the "Golden Star" orders and other state awards, and also presented awards to the families of fallen soldiers. He announced this in his Telegram, emphasizing that honoring heroes is an integral part of Ukraine's struggle in the war, writes UNN.

Details

He awarded servicemen of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine with "Golden Star" orders and other state awards and presented awards to the families of fallen Heroes who were posthumously awarded. We honor Ukrainian warriors. We thank Ukrainian families for having such warriors 

– Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that the state is working daily to strengthen its defense capabilities in order to respond to Russian strikes more effectively. According to him, Ukraine will continue to give an asymmetric response to the aggressor.

Part. Zelenskyy thanked Markarova and discussed further cooperation with her in the reconstruction of Ukraine

We are doing everything to make Ukraine stronger every day – that is exactly what is needed. For every Russian strike, there are our responses, and it will be even more tangible. We will avenge every fallen hero of ours. And we will force Russia to peace – absolutely 

– he emphasized.

Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine longs for the day when the war will finally end, and the country will receive real security guarantees for future generations.

There will be such a day when this war ends and when we guarantee real security for all Ukrainian children, for all our generations... And we will always honor the memory of all our people, all our heroes of different times, who gave their lives for Ukraine to live 

– the head of state concluded.

Part. Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the NSDC

Stepan Haftko

