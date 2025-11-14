Zelenskyy awarded servicemen with the highest state honors and promised that Ukraine would "avenge every hero"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored Ukrainian servicemen with the "Golden Star" orders and other state awards, and also presented awards to the families of fallen soldiers. He announced this in his Telegram, emphasizing that honoring heroes is an integral part of Ukraine's struggle in the war, writes UNN.

Details

He awarded servicemen of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine with "Golden Star" orders and other state awards and presented awards to the families of fallen Heroes who were posthumously awarded. We honor Ukrainian warriors. We thank Ukrainian families for having such warriors

– Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that the state is working daily to strengthen its defense capabilities in order to respond to Russian strikes more effectively. According to him, Ukraine will continue to give an asymmetric response to the aggressor.

Part. Zelenskyy thanked Markarova and discussed further cooperation with her in the reconstruction of Ukraine

We are doing everything to make Ukraine stronger every day – that is exactly what is needed. For every Russian strike, there are our responses, and it will be even more tangible. We will avenge every fallen hero of ours. And we will force Russia to peace – absolutely

– he emphasized.

Zelenskyy also added that Ukraine longs for the day when the war will finally end, and the country will receive real security guarantees for future generations.

There will be such a day when this war ends and when we guarantee real security for all Ukrainian children, for all our generations... And we will always honor the memory of all our people, all our heroes of different times, who gave their lives for Ukraine to live

– the head of state concluded.

Part. Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the NSDC