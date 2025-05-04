$41.590.00
Zelenskyy arrived in Prague to meet with President Petr Pavel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Prague to meet with Czech President Petr Pavel. This is Zelenskyy's second visit to the Czech Republic since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy arrived in Prague to meet with President Petr Pavel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his wife Olena, arrived in Prague. At the airport, the Ukrainian leader was met by the head of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jan Lipavsky. As part of this visit, he will meet with President Petr Pavel and other representatives of the country's leadership, UNN writes with reference to Blesk.cz

Details

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his wife Olena, will be met on Sunday afternoon at Prague Castle by his colleague Petr Pavel, the communications department of the presidential administration announced on its website.

Zelenskyy's visit was kept secret until the last moment for security reasons. A special plane of the Ukrainian government landed at Václav Havel Airport in Ruzyně before noon.

This is Zelenskyy's second visit to the Czech Republic since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. The secret event affects the operation of Prague Castle.

The area is closed to the public from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In addition, ticket offices, information centers, gardens and exhibitions are closed all day. Zelenskyy was last in Prague during a visit on July 6-7, 2023. He visited the Czech Republic again less than two years later. His last visit was not announced in advance.

Let us remind

In March, the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel came to Ukraine

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Petr Pavel
Prague
Czech Republic
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
