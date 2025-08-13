$41.430.02
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 3538 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 10775 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 10182 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 17608 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
06:18 AM • 36389 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 27911 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 56069 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 81426 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 51718 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 92723 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin, where he was met by Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany Oleksiy Makeiev. A bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz and participation in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General, and US President Trump are planned.

Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin, reports UNN with reference to the President's Office.

Details

In particular, Zelenskyy was met by Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeiev.

Earlier, Ukrainian President's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Zelenskyy would be working in Berlin today. There will be a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, then they will jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Rutte, and US President Trump.

Addition

Zelenskyy and European leaders will hold talks with US President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting on Wednesday ahead of his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

Virtual summit with Trump before Alaska: Europe and Ukraine will define boundaries they will not cross - The Economist13.08.25, 10:46 • 3552 views

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Berlin