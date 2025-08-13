Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin, reports UNN with reference to the President's Office.

Details

In particular, Zelenskyy was met by Ukraine's Ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeiev.

Earlier, Ukrainian President's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov reported that Zelenskyy would be working in Berlin today. There will be a bilateral meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz, then they will jointly participate in a video conference with European leaders, NATO Secretary General Rutte, and US President Trump.

Addition

Zelenskyy and European leaders will hold talks with US President Donald Trump at a virtual meeting on Wednesday ahead of his summit with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin.

