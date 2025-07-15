Zelenskyy announced the identification of the first partners for multiple citizenship

$41.840.05
48.900.06
ukenru
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24267 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
10:57 AM • 49408 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
10:52 AM • 32673 views
Parliament approved the extension of mobilization - MP
10:23 AM • 55514 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh
Exclusive
July 15, 07:14 AM • 42554 views
Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
July 15, 06:35 AM • 90468 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 69850 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 03:55 PM • 95985 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 75903 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 56215 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
4m/s
38%
746mm
Popular news
In Dnipro, houses and a gymnasium were damaged due to a Russian drone attackJuly 15, 05:28 AM • 29471 views
Drones attacked Russian cities of Yelets and Voronezh: Enerhiya plant damagedJuly 15, 05:59 AM • 37903 views
Results of customs searches: inspector from Lviv requested $1600 for unhindered car customs clearanceJuly 15, 07:15 AM • 21061 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46229 views
The Kremlin commented on Trump's statement regarding strengthening sanctions against the Russian Federation12:44 PM • 18582 views
Publications
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 24267 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities10:57 AM • 49408 views
2.5 million for bribery accused: Ukrainians fund comfort of MP Kuzminykh10:23 AM • 55514 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of MinistersJuly 15, 06:35 AM • 90468 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 86807 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replica02:33 PM • 248 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighter01:05 PM • 10970 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 46434 views
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 66762 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 69998 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Zelenskyy announced the identification of the first partners for multiple citizenship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2310 views

President Zelenskyy announced the start of identifying the first partner states for the implementation of multiple citizenship after signing the relevant law. He instructed government officials to immediately work out all by-laws for the implementation of the law.

Zelenskyy announced the identification of the first partners for multiple citizenship

Ukraine can already begin to identify the first partner countries for multiple citizenship, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media on Tuesday, writes UNN.

We can already begin to identify the first partner states with which multiple citizenship will be introduced

- Zelenskyy announced.

The President made this statement after signing the law on multiple citizenship.

Multiple citizenship, tribunal for the Russian leadership, and lifting the ban on anti-personnel mines: Zelenskyy immediately signed laws15.07.25, 16:29 • 2022 views

Zelenskyy indicated that he instructed government officials to immediately work out and adopt all by-laws for the implementation of the law.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsOur people abroad
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9