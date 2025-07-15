Zelenskyy announced the identification of the first partners for multiple citizenship

Ukraine can already begin to identify the first partner countries for multiple citizenship, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on social media on Tuesday, writes UNN.

We can already begin to identify the first partner states with which multiple citizenship will be introduced - Zelenskyy announced.

The President made this statement after signing the law on multiple citizenship.

Multiple citizenship, tribunal for the Russian leadership, and lifting the ban on anti-personnel mines: Zelenskyy immediately signed laws

Zelenskyy indicated that he instructed government officials to immediately work out and adopt all by-laws for the implementation of the law.