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Zelenskyy announced meetings in the United States and new support packages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Zelenskyy said that meetings in the United States are being prepared on peace, energy, food security, and weapons. Ukraine expects new support packages, including air defense.

Zelenskyy announced meetings in the United States and new support packages

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced meetings with partners in the United States, including discussions on bringing peace closer, as well as energy, food security, and weapons issues. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN

We are preparing meetings with our partners in the United States of America. This concerns negotiations as well—the advancement of peace—as well as several other very important issues, including energy, food security, and weapons. There will be new support packages for Ukraine. In particular, air defense 

- Zelenskyy said. 

We would like to remind you 

The Ukrainian and American sides are currently working out the possibility of a meeting between Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, its content, and the agenda. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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