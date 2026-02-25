Zelenskyy and Trump conclude phone call - OP
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump have completed a telephone conversation. This was announced by the advisor to the President of Ukraine on communications Dmytro Lytvyn, reports UNN.
The conversation has already ended
Recall
As reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, US President Donald Trump began a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.