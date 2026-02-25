Zelenskyy and Trump conclude phone call - OP

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
Exclusive
06:38 PM • 1582 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
06:05 PM • 4632 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 5962 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 8804 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 10912 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 20031 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 17014 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 16787 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 28618 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 22198 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3m/s
90%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 25707 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhotoFebruary 25, 10:09 AM • 14271 views
18-year-old Kharkiv resident suspected of calling to "lure" police to the scene of a terrorist attack in LvivPhotoFebruary 25, 10:14 AM • 5520 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in BaliFebruary 25, 11:07 AM • 18088 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the countryFebruary 25, 12:05 PM • 18447 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 20039 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 28624 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 50658 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 60421 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 78271 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 21393 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 25036 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 27700 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 31216 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 39483 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy and Trump conclude phone call - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, have concluded a phone call.

Zelenskyy and Trump conclude phone call - OP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump have completed a telephone conversation. This was announced by the advisor to the President of Ukraine on communications Dmytro Lytvyn, reports UNN.

The conversation has already ended 

- Lytvyn said.

Recall

As reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, US President Donald Trump began a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. 

Yevhen Tsarenko

Politics
US Elections
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine