Zelenskyy and Trump began meeting in Davos

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in Davos has begun, President's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters, writes UNN.

Details

"The meeting has begun," the press secretary said.

According to the President's Office, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are meeting in Davos.

Earlier, the US President told Sky News that a peace deal on Ukraine was "coming."

Zelenskyy arrives in Davos