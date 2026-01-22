$43.180.08
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in this
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign
Zelenskyy and Trump began meeting in Davos

The Presidents of Ukraine and the USA, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, have begun a meeting in Davos. Earlier, Trump stated that a peace agreement regarding Ukraine is "approaching."

Zelenskyy and Trump began meeting in Davos

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in Davos has begun, President's press secretary Serhiy Nykyforov told reporters, writes UNN.

Details

"The meeting has begun," the press secretary said.

According to the President's Office, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy are meeting in Davos.

Earlier, the US President told Sky News that a peace deal on Ukraine was "coming."

Zelenskyy arrives in Davos

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Davos
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine