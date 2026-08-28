Zelenskyy and Sybiha expressed condolences to Norway following the death of Harald V

Ukraine’s leadership expressed condolences to Norway over the death of King Harald V. The respective statements were made by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrii Sybiha, reports UNN.

Details

His Majesty embodied dignity, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to his country. Ukraine will always remember his steadfast support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people during the darkest days of Russian aggression. At this time of deep mourning, our thoughts are with the royal family and the people of Norway - the President of Ukraine said in a statement.

At the same time, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister said that Harald V devoted his life to Norway and its people, "serving his country with dignity and wisdom for decades."

Ukraine shares Norway’s grief today. May His Majesty rest in peace - Sybiha said.

Let us recall

King Harald V of Norway died on August 28 at the age of 89. He had been hospitalized in "very serious" condition and was battling a bacterial infection in his blood.

The 53-year-old Crown Prince Haakon became king of Norway following the death of his father, Harald.