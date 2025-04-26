Zelenskyy and Macron gathered for a one-on-one meeting on peace efforts - MFA

$41.690.00
"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"
11:19 AM • 4070 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

08:14 AM • 21599 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 50934 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 35124 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 39568 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 46576 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 50806 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 40801 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40610 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 98544 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

Publications
Exclusives
Broadcast
The US has privately agreed to support a "coalition of the willing" - The Telegraph

April 26, 03:26 AM • 24681 views

U.S. State Department Appoints New Head of European Affairs

April 26, 04:22 AM • 18503 views

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

08:07 AM • 11661 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

08:58 AM • 31401 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

10:25 AM • 8936 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 50934 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 68042 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 98544 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 149479 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 312240 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Zelenskyy and Macron gathered for a one-on-one meeting on peace efforts - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1412 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron are holding a personal meeting. The main topic of negotiations is further efforts to achieve peace.

Zelenskyy and Macron gathered for a one-on-one meeting on peace efforts - MFA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron, both in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, gathered for a one-on-one meeting. The main topic of the negotiations is further efforts to achieve peace, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Saturday, writes UNN.

Happening now: Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron are talking face-to-face about further peace efforts

- the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote in X.

Zelensky and Trump scheduled a second meeting today26.04.25, 13:09 • 1950 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
