Zelenskyy and Macron gathered for a one-on-one meeting on peace efforts - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron, both in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, gathered for a one-on-one meeting. The main topic of the negotiations is further efforts to achieve peace, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Saturday, writes UNN.
