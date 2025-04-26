Zelenskyy and Macron gathered for a one-on-one meeting on peace efforts - MFA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron, both in Rome for the funeral of Pope Francis, gathered for a one-on-one meeting. The main topic of the negotiations is further efforts to achieve peace, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Saturday, writes UNN.

Zelensky and Trump scheduled a second meeting today