Zelensky will deliver a special address at the Davos forum: date is set
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy will speak at the Davos Forum on January 16 about security in a divided world.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 16. His in-person speech was announced on the forum's website, UNN reports .
Details
It is reported that on January 16, Zelenskyy will personally deliver a special address at the panel "Achieving Security and Cooperation in a Fragmented World.
The event will be attended by Klaus Schwaab, Executive Director of the World Economic Forum, and Berge Brende, President of the WEF.
Addendum
The Tages-Anzeiger previously reported that Bern, Switzerland, is preparing for President Zelensky's visit. Despite the war, the Ukrainian president plans to visit Switzerland next week.
