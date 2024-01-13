ukenru
Zelensky will deliver a special address at the Davos forum: date is set

Zelensky will deliver a special address at the Davos forum: date is set

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41552 views

President Zelenskyy will speak at the Davos Forum on January 16 about security in a divided world.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 16. His in-person speech was announced on the forum's website, UNN reports .

Details

It is reported that on January 16, Zelenskyy will personally deliver a special address at the panel "Achieving Security and Cooperation in a Fragmented World.

The event will be attended by Klaus Schwaab, Executive Director of the World Economic Forum, and Berge Brende, President of the WEF.

Addendum

The Tages-Anzeiger previously reported that Bern, Switzerland, is preparing for President Zelensky's visit. Despite the war, the Ukrainian president plans to visit Switzerland next week.

Let's push for results: Zelenskyy is positive about the possibility of receiving aid from the US12.01.24, 19:23 • 29464 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics

