Let's push for results: Zelenskyy is positive about the possibility of receiving aid from the US

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering receiving support from the United States with more positive attitude than last year. He announced this during a press conference, UNN reports.

As for the assistance from Washington, I also look at it with more positive attitude than it was in December. I think we will also push for the result - Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Details

The President also said that the decision to provide Ukraine with long-term support in the amount of 50 billion euros from the European Union will be announced on February 1.

"As for the multibillion-dollar long-term support in the amount of 50 billion, we are working to have a positive decision on February 1. We will see the real result on February 1," he said.

Recall

In December, the U.S. Senate blocked an emergency spending bill to provide billions of dollars in security assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

U.S. aid to Ukraine is ground to a halt, new funding is important for Congress to pass - White House