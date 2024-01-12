Let's push for results: Zelenskyy is positive about the possibility of receiving aid from the US
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy views U.S. support more positively now, and is also awaiting the EU's February 1 decision to provide €50 billion in long-term assistance.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering receiving support from the United States with more positive attitude than last year. He announced this during a press conference, UNN reports.
As for the assistance from Washington, I also look at it with more positive attitude than it was in December. I think we will also push for the result
Details
The President also said that the decision to provide Ukraine with long-term support in the amount of 50 billion euros from the European Union will be announced on February 1.
"As for the multibillion-dollar long-term support in the amount of 50 billion, we are working to have a positive decision on February 1. We will see the real result on February 1," he said.
Recall
In December, the U.S. Senate blocked an emergency spending bill to provide billions of dollars in security assistance to Ukraine and Israel.
