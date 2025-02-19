Zelensky: US helped Putin to break out of years of isolation

America has helped Russian dictator Vladimir Putin break out of years of isolation. This opinion was expressed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference on Wednesday, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"The fact that they discuss their bilateral issues in Saudi Arabia, as I said, is their right. Although I believe that the United States helped Putin get out of years of isolation. No one is annoyed, we are ready for anything," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, he said that he has not heard from the US about increasing Patriot for Ukraine.

"I don't hear any answers to my questions about increasing the Patriot, I haven't heard from the United States, although I keep raising it..." - Zelensky said.

Addendum

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia performed very well during talks with American representatives in Saudi Arabia.