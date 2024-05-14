Zelensky signed a law on customs clearance of biomethane

On Tuesday, May 14, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed into law No. 3613-IX (Bill No. 9456) on amendments to the Customs Code of Ukraine regarding customs clearance of biomethane. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada.

Details

The law regulates the procedure for customs clearance of biomethane exports from Ukraine, which should facilitate the development of this type of fuel and expand Ukraine's export opportunities.

According to the Law, customs clearance of biomethane will be carried out on the basis of information on the volume of biogas or other types of gas from alternative sources, which, when transported through the gas transportation system, can be replaced by the corresponding volume of natural gas or a mixture of both, at each gas transfer point separately.

It is expected that the law will help:

development of a new energy production sector;

fulfillment of international commitments on decarbonization;



compliance with the requirements of the SPS Agreement when exporting products to the EU;



increase the export potential of Ukraine;



attracting international investment in the development of the energy sector and the restoration of Ukraine's regions with the use of new technologies, etc.



In addition, this law addresses the issue of raising the threshold for the value of goods sent by individual entrepreneurs and businesses outside Ukraine in international postal or express shipments without a written declaration.

Prior to the amendments, businesses were required to file a written customs declaration for goods worth more than EUR 150. Now, this threshold has been increased to EUR 1000 - explained in the Verkhovna Rada.

Recall

Last month, on April 20, the Verkhovna Rada passed a draft law on customs clearance of biomethane (No. 9456) aimed at resolving the issue of its export.