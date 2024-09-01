Zelensky: Russia launched more than 160 missiles and 400 UAVs at Ukraine during the week

Over the past week, Russia has used more than 160 missiles of various types, 780 guided aerial bombs, and 400 attack UAVs of various types against Ukraine. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

It is only fair that Ukrainians should be able to respond to Russian terror in the way that is necessary to stop it. Every day and every night our cities and villages are under enemy attack. Last week alone, Russia used more than 160 missiles of various types, 780 guided aerial bombs, and 400 attack UAVs of various types against our people, - Zelensky wrote.

Details

He stated that in order to give full protection and secure the cities from this aggression, more support is needed for a fair Ukrainian response.

Decisions on long-range strikes on missile launch sites from Russia, destruction of Russian military logistics, joint downing of missiles and drones. All that will help to counter Russian evil, - Zelensky emphasized.

Addendum

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov took part in an informal meeting of EU defense ministers. The parties discussed the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and the situation at the frontline. Umerov emphasized the importance of "creating a security belt" over the western regions of Ukraine.