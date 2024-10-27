Zelensky: Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 1600 CABs and drones in a week
Kyiv • UNN
During the week, Russia used more than 1,100 guided aerial bombs, 560 attack drones and about 20 missiles against Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced intensified work with partners to strengthen defense.
The Russian army has attacked Ukraine this week with more than 1,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 560 attack drones and about 20 missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday, UNN reports .
Russia does not stop in its terror against Ukraine. Daily aggression against our people, our cities and villages. Strikes with various types of weapons. Over 1100 guided aerial bombs, more than 560 attack drones and about 20 missiles of various types were used by the occupiers against our country this week
The Head of State pointed out that intensive work with partners was underway to stop the enemy, to strengthen Ukraine and provide maximum protection to our people so that this Russian terror would be impossible.
