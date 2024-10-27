Russia launched 80 drones into Ukraine at night: how many were destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 41 of the 80 Russian drones launched from Russian territory. Most of the drones were destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv regions, while another 32 were lost locally.
In the skies over Ukraine, air defense forces shot down 41 of the 80 enemy drones launched by the Russian army since the evening of October 26. This was reported on Sunday by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, on the night of October 27 - from 21.00 on October 26 - the enemy attacked with 80 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.
As of 09.30, 41 enemy UAVs have been confirmed downed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, and Chernihiv regions. Most enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa and Kyiv regions
In addition, 32 Russian drones were lost in the area, one of which flew in the direction of Belarus.
