Zelensky: Romania confirms participation in Peace Summit, prepares new military aid, agrees to speed up security agreement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he discussed Ukraine's defense needs with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, thanked Bucharest for military assistance and confirmation of participation in the Peace Summit, and agreed to speed up work on a bilateral security agreement, UNN reports.

Had a conversation with Klaus Iohannis and thanked Romania for its support, in particular for the new military assistance package that is being prepared. Briefed President Iohannis on the current situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's key defense needs, especially in air defense of various types. Also agreed to accelerate our joint work on a bilateral security agreement - Zelensky said on social media.

Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to "President Yohannis for confirming his participation in the Peace Summit, as well as for his willingness to make efforts to encourage the participation of other countries.