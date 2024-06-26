Zelensky put into effect the decision of the national security and Defense Council on the creation of forces of unmanned systems in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky approved the decision of the national security and Defense Council of June 25, 2024 "On the creation of unmanned systems in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a separate kind of force". This UNN reports with reference to the relevant decree No. 382/2024, which is published on the website of the head of state.

Zelensky, in accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, decided to put into effect the decision of the national security and Defense Council "On the creation of unmanned systems in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a separate kind of force.

Control over the implementation of the decision of the national security and Defense Council of Ukraine, put into effect by this decree, is assigned to the secretary of the national security and Defense Council.

The decree comes into force from the date of its publication.

Recall

On May 7, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft decree of the president of Ukraine, developed by the Ministry of Defense together with the General Staff, on the creation of a separate branch of troops in the Armed Forces of Ukraine – forces of Unmanned Systems.

Later, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov appointed Colonel Vadim Sukharevsky Commander of the unmanned systems Forces.