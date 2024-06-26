Zelensky put into effect the decision of the national security and Defense Council on the creation of forces of unmanned systems in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8664 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 108572 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116597 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131753 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 195840 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237413 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146131 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369805 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182250 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149738 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 72724 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 80011 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97540 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 37712 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 108572 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 98291 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 116597 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111841 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 131753 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5204 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8272 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13515 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14992 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18850 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Zelensky put into effect the decision of the national security and Defense Council on the creation of forces of unmanned systems in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 81483 views

President Zelensky approved the creation of unmanned system forces as a separate kind of force in the structure of the armed forces of Ukraine.

Zelensky put into effect the decision of the national security and Defense Council on the creation of forces of unmanned systems in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky approved the decision of the national security and Defense Council of June 25, 2024 "On the creation of unmanned systems in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a separate kind of force". This UNN reports with reference to the relevant decree No. 382/2024, which  is published on the website of the head of state. 

Zelensky, in accordance with Article 107 of the Constitution of Ukraine, decided to put into effect the decision of the national security and Defense Council "On the creation of unmanned systems in the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a separate kind of force.

Control over the implementation of the decision of the national security and Defense Council of Ukraine, put into effect by this decree, is assigned to the secretary of the national security and Defense Council. 

The decree comes into force from the date of its publication.

Recall 

On May 7, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the draft decree of the president of Ukraine, developed by the Ministry of Defense together with the General Staff, on the creation of a separate branch of troops in the Armed Forces of Ukraine – forces of Unmanned Systems

Later, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov appointed Colonel Vadim Sukharevsky Commander of the unmanned systems Forces. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41